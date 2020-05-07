2 juveniles in custody after car stolen from La Vergne delivery driver

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two juveniles were taken into custody after a car was stolen from a driver delivering food in La Vergne Wednesday afternoon.

La Vergne police said the driver left the doors unlocked and the car running during the delivery. Two juveniles got into the vehicle and drove off, officers explained.

According to police, the car was located a short time later and the juveniles were taken into custody. Officers have not released their ages and what charges they will face.

The vehicle was returned to the delivery driver, police said. No injuries were reported.

