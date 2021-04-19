2 juveniles, adult charged with attempted murder after Hendersonville carjacking

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two juveniles are among three people charged with attempted murder after gunshots were fired during a carjacking in Hendersonville Sunday night.

Hendersonville police said they responded to a reported shooting around 4:30 p.m. on Lock Three Access Road, where the victim had been carjacked at gunpoint and shot at.

The robbers drove off in the victim’s black 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Tennessee plate 7H46E8, according to investigators.

Officers said they arrested three suspects, identified as 22-year-old Khaaliqu Lynn, as well as two boys, ages 15 and 17.

All three suspects are charged with attempted first-degree murder and carjacking. Lynn is jailed in Sumner County, while the two underage suspects are in the Sumner County Juvenile Detention Center.

Hendersonville police ask anyone with information about the case or the whereabouts of the victim’s stolen car to contact the department at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.