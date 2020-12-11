2 inmates escape West Tennessee prison; 1 charged out of Putnam County

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two minimum security inmates escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville on Friday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, officers discovered 36-year-old Robert Lee Brown of Putnam County and 34-year-old Christopher Osteen of Madison County were missing just before 8:30 a.m. after an emergency recount. Search efforts are currently underway and local law enforcement was notified.

Brown was serving an 18-year sentence for aggravated rape and his sentence was set to expire in 2022. Osteen was serving an 8-year sentence for burglary and his sentence was set to expire in 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brown or Osteen are asked to call 911 or the TDOC Tips Hotline at 1 (844) TDC-FIND immediately.