2 injured in shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two people were shot south of downtown Nashville Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. on Lafayette Street at the JC Napier housing development.

Metro police told News 2 a man was shot in his side and stomach. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with critical injuries.

A woman was also shot in her arm. She was also taken to Vanderbilt for treatment.

No suspect description was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.      

