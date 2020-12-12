2 injured in drive-by shooting at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two young men are recovering from minor injuries after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex on the 1000 block of North Dupont Avenue.

According to Metro Police, the two 19-year-olds were sitting in a car when a dark-colored sedan drove by and shot at them, hitting them.

Investigators believe the shooting to be targeted. One of the victims was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment and the other was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The dark sedan and suspects have not yet been found.