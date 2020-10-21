2 injured after shooting in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after at least two people were injured in a shooting in downtown Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the 500 block of Third Avenue South.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police said two victims were rushed to an area hospital via ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No suspect description nor additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our partners at Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.