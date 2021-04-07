Suspected gunman dead after shooting in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man suspected of shooting another man in the face outside of a Sumner County home Wednesday morning was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to investigators.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9 a.m. to a shooting at a residence on Shun Pike in the Cottontown community.

Deputies said a 24-year-old man, who suffered a gunshot wound to the face, was airlifted to a Nashville hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not known, but he was rushed into surgery.

Investigators said Dontarius Long, a 25-year-old Springfield man, was identified by witnesses as the gunman. Long and a female juvenile were reportedly seen running from the scene toward Highway 76.

Deputies said the juvenile, a 17-year-old girl from Springfield, was found walking down a driveway near Highway 25 and was taken into custody, then released to her guardian.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s aviation unit responded to the scene to assist with the search for Long. He was later located on the ground, where he had died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to investigators.

Sumner County deputies said the shooting appears to have stemmed from “previous relationship issues,” but the exact motive remains under investigation.