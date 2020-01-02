2 in custody after lengthy pursuit, crash in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old man was among two people arrested after police pursued a stolen vehicle across Nashville Wednesday night.

According to an arrest warrant, officers with Metro police’s Juvenile Crime Task Force spotted a vehicle at West Trinity Lane and Whites Creek Pike that had been taken during a carjacking and used in an aggravated robbery earlier in the evening.

When officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, police said the driver sped off. During a pursuit that followed, the people in the stolen vehicle reportedly waved a gun out of the window and then tossed it onto the interstate.

Following a “lengthy pursuit,” police said the stolen vehicle crashed in the area of Thompson Lane and Eugenia Avenue. The suspects ran, but were both taken into custody, officers explained.

A warrant identified one of the two suspects as 19-year-old Nathaniel Webb. The paperwork stated Webb was in the backseat of the vehicle during the pursuit.

He was booked into the Metro jail Thursday morning on charges including aggravated robbery, vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, evading arrest and assault on an officer with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at about $100,000.

No information was immediately released about the second suspect arrested.

