2 in custody after AR-15, tactical vest stolen from Macon Co. school

MACON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men are in custody after they broke into a Macon County school and stole an AR-15 and a tactical vest, according to deputies.

On Thursday afternoon, sheriff’s offices in Macon and Clay counties reported they were searching for an AR-15 missing from a school.

Officials said the sheriff’s department issued AR-15 and a tactical vest were stolen from Red Boiling Springs School in Macon County.

Macon County Superintendent Tony Boles told News 2 the SRO’s office at the school was broken into overnight. The gun and a tactical vest were taken.

Boles said the school was put on lockdown procedures and the students were “never in any danger.” He said parents weren’t notified because the investigation was ongoing and they didn’t want to cause panic.

The AR-15 and vest were recovered in the woods in Macon County.

Nineteen-year-old Adam Cisneros, one of the men wanted in connection with the theft, turned himself into the Macon County Sheriff’s Department Thursday evening.

Lee Clark, 18, turned himself in to the sheriff’s office Thursday morning.

