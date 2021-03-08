2 guns stolen from unmarked THP vehicle in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are offering a reward for information after an unmarked Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle was broken into Monday morning.

According to police, someone forced their way into the unmarked patrol vehicle overnight, which was parked on Hickory Station Lane.

Troopers responded to help officers identify various contents from the vehicle that were spread across the area. Police said it appears two firearms were stolen out of the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS, or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website.

Police have offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of the suspect(s).