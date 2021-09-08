2 found shot to death inside van in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two people were found shot dead inside a van in North Nashville early Wednesday morning.

The victims were found in a van parked in the 2500 block of Highland Trace Drive around 7:30 a.m.

Metro police reported the victims appear to have been homeless and had previous permission to park their van where their bodies were found.

Neighbors told Metro police they reported hearing gun shots around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

