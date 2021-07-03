2 found dead in Trigg County, KSP investigating

CADIZ, KY. (WKRN) – Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating after two people were found dead in Trigg County.

Police say on Saturday morning at around 8:45, someone called dispatch to report they had found two dead bodies at a home off of Cerulean Road in Cadiz. The circumstances surrounding both deaths are still being investigated.

Detectives are currently looking for 29-year-old Landon Stinson of Cadiz, who is wanted for questioning.

Anyone who knows of Stinson’s whereabouts is asked to call Kentucky State Police at 270-865-3721.

The investigation remains ongoing.