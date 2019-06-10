2 face murder charges after Humphreys Co. woman overdoses on drugs

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are in custody after a death investigation in Humphreys County, officials said.

According to a release, police responded to a home on Curtis Chapel Road just outside McEwen. They found 35-year-old Dawn Murphey dead in the home.

Over the course of the investigation, sheriff’s detectives said they found evidence of drug use in the home and suspect Murphey died of an overdose.

The sheriff’s office said an undercover operation was set up and they arranged to purchase $1,000 of drugs from the Memphis dealers. on June 7, suspect Ashley Nicole Ross drove to Humphreys County to deliver the drugs. She was arrested.

Her husband, Glen Anthony Ross, was also arrested and charged.

Ashley Nicole Ross was charged with 2nd-degree murder and simple possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was set at $542,000. Glen Ross was charged with 2nd-degree murder and sale of a schedule II controlled substance. His bond was set at $540,000.