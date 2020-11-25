2 dogs found shot to death, wrapped in Christmas lights in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two dogs in Cheatham County have been found shot to death and wrapped in Christmas lights, according to investigators.

Cheatham County Animal Control said Rocky and Willow were reported missing by their owners earlier this month. After a search, animal control found the two fatally shot and placed back-to-back, wrapped in Christmas lights and holly brush.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings, the shelter said. A spokesperson for Cheatham County Animal Control added a $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341 or Cheatham County Animal Control at 615-792-3647.