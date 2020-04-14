2 dead in domestic homicide at Clarksville home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were found dead at a home on Claystone Court on Tuesday morning after investigators were called out for a welfare check.

The two people inside the home were found around 7:35 a.m. Investigators believe the incident to be a domestic situation and police are not seeking any suspects in the case.

Clarksville Police tells News 2 there is no danger to the public in this case. Details about the victims have not been given and the investigation is ongoing.

