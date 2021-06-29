2 critically wounded in Monteagle shooting

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect is in custody after two people were critically wounded in a shooting in Monteagle Monday night.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunfire on Armory Road, which is on the eastern edge of Monteagle.

When deputies arrived, they said they located two shooting victims.

Both were airlifted to a hospital, where they were listed in critical condition, according to investigators.

Deputies said one person was taken into custody at the scene.

No additional information was immediately released, including the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said it will release additional details about the investigation on Tuesday.