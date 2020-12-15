2 Coffee County men charged in separate drug-related deaths

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Coffee County men have been indicted and charged with homicide in two separate drug-related deaths.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported 53-year-old Mark Luttrell and 23-year-old Alan Gremillion provided controlled substances to victims, resulting in their deaths.

Terry Don Baker, 35, died in June 2020 at his Tullahoma residence. During the investigation, the TBI determined Luttrell provided suspected fentanyl to Baker, which caused his death.

Luttrell was charged with with one count of second-degree homicide and one count of possession of a schedule II drug with intent to resale. He was arrested on Dec. 11 and booked into the Coffee County jail where he was released on a $175,000 bond.

Brennan Buckner, 19, died in June 2020 at his Tullahoma residence. During the investigation, The TBI determined Gremillion provided a controlled substance to Buckner, which caused his death.

Gremillion was charged with one count of second-degree homicide. He was arrested on Dec. 11 and booked into the Coffee County jail where he was released on a $150,000.