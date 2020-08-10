2 children struck by vehicle in parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two children were struck by a vehicle in a parking on Buena Vista Pike Sunday night.

According to Metro Police, the two children who were hit are between the ages of 6-10 years old. One child was taken to the hospital by a family member with unknown injuries. The other child was taken to the hospital by Nashville FD and appeared to have critical injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has been detained by police.

