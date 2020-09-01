2 charged with sex trafficking minor in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people set up “dates” for a juvenile sex trafficking victim, then either robbed the men who showed up, or collected money from the “transaction,” a Metro police report alleges.

Ralpheal Joyner, 29, and Laura Williams, 20, were arrested Aug. 26 on two counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act.

The police report alleges the two would use Facebook to set up a sexual encounter between a man and the juvenile trafficking victim in Nashville. When men would arrive, the men would either be robbed or the sex would happen and the two would collect money from the “transaction,” the report states.

One of the charges stems from an incident in December, when Metro police said a man was robbed after showing up at a location on Due West Avenue to meet the juvenile trafficking victim for sex.

Police said search warrants were executed on Facebook and CashApp, which show who money was paid to and how much. It was not immediately clear if the men who showed up for sex with the juvenile were charged, as well.

Booking photos for Joyner and Williams were not immediately released.