2 charged with reckless homicide in 2018 death of ‘impaired adult’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been arrested days after being indicted in Davidson County on multiple charges stemming from a death two years ago.

According to a sealed indictment, 71-year-old Alford Bailey and 46-year-old Annise Bailey were arrested Wednesday night following an indictment Monday on charges of reckless homicide and abuse or neglect of an impaired adult.

A sealed indictment means the only information available are the names of the suspects, their charges and the date of the alleged crime, which in this case was April 13, 2018.

News 2 has reached out to the District Attorney’s Office for additional information in the case.

The Baileys are being held in the Metro jail on a $200,000 bond.

