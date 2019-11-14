1  of  2
Closings
Christian County Schools Todd County Schools

2 charged with child abuse after apparent drug deal in Nashville

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brian Goodloe & Jessica Stephens

Brian Goodloe & Jessica Stephens (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people accused of taking two young children along for a drug deal in Nashville have been charged with child abuse.

According to an arrest warrant, a confidential informant was used Wednesday to set up a meeting with Brian Goodloe, 27, to purchase .75 grams of heroin.

The informant told officers that Goodloe pulled up at the agreed-upon location riding in a vehicle driven by Jessica Stephens, 26. When the transaction was completed, the informant met with police and reportedly handed over .75 grams of pink powder believed to be Fentanyl.

Officers then pulled over the vehicle driven by Stephens. Inside, they said they located a six-month-old child along with a three-year-old.

The relationship between the children and the suspects has not been revealed.

Goodloe and Stephens were both charged with felony aggravated child abuse. They also face drug charges.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar