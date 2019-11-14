2 charged with child abuse after apparent drug deal in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people accused of taking two young children along for a drug deal in Nashville have been charged with child abuse.

According to an arrest warrant, a confidential informant was used Wednesday to set up a meeting with Brian Goodloe, 27, to purchase .75 grams of heroin.

The informant told officers that Goodloe pulled up at the agreed-upon location riding in a vehicle driven by Jessica Stephens, 26. When the transaction was completed, the informant met with police and reportedly handed over .75 grams of pink powder believed to be Fentanyl.

Officers then pulled over the vehicle driven by Stephens. Inside, they said they located a six-month-old child along with a three-year-old.

The relationship between the children and the suspects has not been revealed.

Goodloe and Stephens were both charged with felony aggravated child abuse. They also face drug charges.

