2 charged with attempted murder after woman shot in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women have been charged with attempted murder after another woman was attacked and shot four times outside of her Madison apartment last week.

Akia Davis, 23, and Marquia Talley, 25, were arrested and booked into the Metro jail Tuesday.

A warrant states the victim was walking into her apartment on Forest Park Road around 1 a.m. on April 9, when she saw Talley in the parking lot and the two started arguing.

Davis then walked upstairs and attacked the victim, according to the police report.

At one point, police said Talley and Davis both pulled out guns and fired at the victim, striking her twice in the stomach and once in each hand.

The victim was transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment, where her condition was not immediately known.

Police said Davis and Talley were both charged with attempted murder because the gunshots were fired at close range, so there is probable cause to believe they attempted to kill the victim.

Booking photos for Davis and Talley have not been released by law enforcement.