2 charged in pursuit of stolen vehicle across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A six-mile pursuit from East Nashville to the Whites Creek Pike area ended Monday night with at least two people in custody.

According to an arrest warrant, police spotted a vehicle stolen during an armed robbery around 9 p.m. on Berry Street near Meridian Street in East Nashville. Officers initiated their emergency equipment but the driver refused to stop, the paperwork states.

Police pursued the vehicle to the end of Augusta Drive, where two people were seen bailing from the vehicle. Officers said Aaliyah Washington, 18, jumped from the passenger seat and was taken into custody, while Tyquan Scribner, 20, ran off and was eventually captured.

When the vehicle was searched, police said they found 21 grams of marijuana and an airsoft gun fashioned to look like a glock handgun.

Scribner was charged with vehicle theft and evading arrest, while Washington was charged with joyriding.

