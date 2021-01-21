2 charged in hold up of man in parking lot of closed South Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been charged with aggravated kidnapping and carjacking of a man in the parking lot of the now closed Piccadilly Cafeteria on the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike in South Nashville.

According to Metro Police, 36-year-old Jimmy Everson and 34-year-old Brittany Craig are both currently jailed on unrelated charges. The victim told police that he had picked up Craig on Murfreesboro Pike after she appeared in distress. She told him to take her to the parking lot to drop her off.

When he stopped to let her out, Everson allegedly approached the car and indicated he had a gun. The victim attempted to drive off but Everson got into the vehicle and fought with the victim. Everson threatened to shoot the victim who at that point was in the front passenger seat and in fear of his life.

Everson, in the driver seat, took the victim’s debit card and drove him to a nearby bank where he attempted to withdraw cash. Craig remained in the back seat and reportedly told the victim that Everson only wanted his money. They later made the victim get out of his car and drove off, leaving him behind.

Everson was arrested last Thursday for theft and evading arrest. Craig was arrested on January 13 on burglary of a motor vehicle and drug possession charges.

Everson faces an outstanding warrant charging him with robbery for the December 27 hold-up of a man in the rear parking lot of the CubeSmart Self Storage on the 1000 block of Murfreesboro Pike.