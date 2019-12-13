2 charged in Hendersonville home burglary

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been charged with a home burglary in Hendersonville, according to police.

Officials said officers responded to a home on Keystone Lane on Wednesday, Dec. 11 around 11 p.m. They said a resident came home from work and noticed several things out of place and multiple items missing.

According to a release, police quickly identified Jordan Ketterman and Cody Johnson as the ones responsible for the burglary.

Ketterman and Johnson were each charged with one count of aggravated burglary and theft of property over $2500.

Both men were booked into the Sumner County Jail.