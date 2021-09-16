2 charged in burglary at apartment complex in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the suspects being charged in that road rage shooting of a truck driver on Murfreesboro Pike is also charged in a burglary at an apartment complex.

This happened at the Glen Valley apartments off Patricia Drive back in July.

According to an arrest report, police say Kibrom Okubamichael, 40, was seen on surveillance video being unsuccessful in using a key to enter several different apartments. Police say he then kicked in the door of one unit.

That’s when Jemarvin Jenkins, 22, charged in the road rage shooting, walks up the staircase and goes into the apartment as well.

They both leave the apartment and the victim who lives there eventually returned home but didn’t notice anything missing. Police said the mattress on a bed looked as though it was lifted up so someone could check underneath it.

Officers say both suspects were identified on surveillance video and are charged with burglary.