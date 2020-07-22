2 charged in armed robbery of Hendersonville bank

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two men are accused of an armed robbery at a bank in Herndersonville Tuesday.

The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank location on Glenbrook Way around 4:45 p.m.

Hendersonville police reported two unknown men entered the bank armed with firearms and robbed the bank of cash.

Officers quickly developed suspects and detectives were able to identify, locate and arrest both men in Nashville within hours of the robbery, according to Hendersonville police.

Christopher Wilson-Session, 31, of Bowling Green, and Joe Featherston, 43, of Nashville, have been charged with aggravated robbery and theft over $10,000. T

They are being held in Sumner County jail and their court dates and

bonds had not yet been released.

