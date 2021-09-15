2 charged following road rage shooting on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people have been charged following a road rage incident on Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro police say Jemarvin Jenkins, 22, and Shaun Quinn-Eggleston, 19, have been charged with aggravated assault for shooting a truck driver in an apparent road rage incident Tuesday on Murfreesboro Pike.

The men reportedly got angry when a semi tractor trailer changed lanes. They then reportedly changed lanes, got out of their Acura and shot the truck driver. The driver is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Jenkins and Quinn-Eggleston, along with the Acura involved in the incident, were found at an apartment complex on Antioch Pike.