2 charged after woman killed in Madison drive-by shooting

MADISON, Tenn., (WKRN) – Metro police arrested two suspects who are accused of shooting and killing a woman in Madison last weekend.

Christopher Ferguson, 24, and David Watkins, 24, are both charged with criminal homicide.

According to an arrest report, Ferguson was driving a car with Watkins as a passenger when Watkins shot and killed 26-year-old Kayla Phillips-Coker.

MORE: Victim shot and killed while walking into her house in Madison

The shooting happened outside a home in the 100 block of Cumberland Avenue in Madison last Friday night as Phillips-Coker was returning from a store.

Officers report she was shot on the front lawn and died at the hospital.

Police said Watkins’ girlfriend was also in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Watkins and Ferguson also faced drug charges. They were booked into the Metro jail early Thursday morning.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.