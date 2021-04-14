2 charged after police K-9 sniffs out drugs during Monterey traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Monterey police K-9 is credited with sniffing out drugs during a traffic stop late Tuesday night, leading to several arrests.

Officers said they stopped a driver around 10 p.m. for various traffic violations and detected signs of illegal drug activity.

During the traffic stop, police said K-9 Scout indicated the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.

A search was conducted and police said they located approximately 17 grams of meth and about 20 grams of marijuana. They also said they located digital scales, bags for resale, a glass pipe and other items indicating illegal drug sales.

The female driver and male passenger were both taken into custody and booked into the Putnam County jail on various drug charges. The driver also received several traffic tickets.