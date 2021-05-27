2 charged after cocaine, guns found in Madison home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people have been charged after cocaine, marijuana and a stolen gun were found during a search of a Madison home, according to police.

Arrest warrants indicate agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Metro police detectives executed a narcotics search warrant on Lanier Drive Wednesday morning.

When the residence was searched, the police report states agents found 11 pounds of suspected cocaine, 20 pounds of suspected marijuana and $25,000 in cash.

Three firearms were also located, one of which was confirmed as stolen, according to investigators.

Warrants identify the two people inside the home as 27-year-old Shelby Ivey and 40-year-old Joey Otey.

Detectives said Otey has previous convictions for disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal trespass, drug possession and weapons charges, while Ivey has no prior criminal history in Nashville.

The warrants state agents were unable to determine ownership of the drugs, so both were charged with drugs and weapons charges.

Ivey and Otey were booking into the Metro jail Wednesday morning. Their booking photos were not immediately released by law enforcement.