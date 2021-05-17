2 businesses burglarized overnight in Downtown Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) –Police are searching for two suspects after multiple businesses were burglarized overnight in downtown Franklin.

Franklin Police were first called to Baskin-Robbins on Main Street after an alarm was triggered. When they arrived they discovered the store’s front door had been shattered and the suspects had left the scene. Surveillance footage released Monday showed two suspects breaking in and rummaging through the store.

Following the Baskin-Robbins burglary, an early-morning jogger reported seeing shattered glass at French’s Shoes and Boots on Fifth Avenue North. Police discovered the shoe store had also been burglarized.

Both burglaries took place between 12:30 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. Police said they believe the same burglars are responsible for both break-ins and cash was the target.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.