2 arrested on child rape charges in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Putnam County have arrested two people on child rape charges.

Authorities say they began investigating allegations that Monterey residents Jeffery Lynn Tollett, Jr., 29, and Victoria Nichole Young, 26, performed sexual acts with a minor.

On Monday, investigators presented the results of the investigation to the Putnam County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury found probable cause that Tollett and Young had committed illegal acts.

Both Tollett and Young were arrested Tuesday and booked into the Putnam County Jail. The Grand Jury issued a True Bill of Indictment, charging them with the following crimes:

Count 1: Aggravated Rape of a Child by Victoria Nichole Young

Count 2: Aggravated Rape of a Child by Jefferey Lynn Tollett, Jr.

Count 3: Aggravated Rape of a Child by Jefferey Lynn Tollett, Jr.

Count 4: Aggravated Rape of a Child by Victoria Nichole Young

Count 5: Aggravated Rape of a Child by Jefferey Lynn Tollett, Jr.

Count 6: Aggravated Rape of a Child by Victoria Nichole Young

Count 7: Aggravated Child Abuse by Victoria Nichole Young and Jeffery Lynn Tollett, Jr.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone aware of any other potential victims is asked to contact the Putnam County District Attorney’s Office at 931-528-5015.