LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are facing charges accused of stealing from a gas station in Lebanon Sunday morning.

Lebanon Police Department said officers were sent to the Circle K on the 1300 block of Main Street around 3 a.m.

A suspect wearing a hoddie and ski mask stole cigarettes and cash, according to police, and left the scene in a getaway car.

Officers found that same car on Highway 109 and Callis Road a short time later and took the suspects into custody.

Lebanon police said they found 22 packs of cigarettes and the cash that was taken from the gas station.

Both suspects were booked at the Wilson County Jail and charged with aggravated robbery.