2 arrested in connection to Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man and woman are behind bars facing attempted murder charges following a Clarksville shooting on November 14.

According to police, on November 14, officers responded to a shooting on Roselawn Drive. When they arrived, they found a home that had been shot at several times while people were inside the residence. Witnesses reported a passenger in a car had fired several shots at the house.

As a result, police arrested 35-year-old Richard Kenny Woodson and 19-year-old Deshaya Allen. Woodson is accused of firing the shots while Allen was allegedly also present in the car.

Both have been booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Woodson is charged with attempted murder and is facing a $5.5 million bond. Woodson was out on bond for a previous homicide charge.

Allen was charged with attempted murder and is facing a $500,000 bond.

Police are asking anyone in the areas with home surveillance cameras to share that footage with detectives. You can contact Detective Darren Koski at (931) 648-0656, Ext. 5286, the Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.