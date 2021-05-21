2 arrested for threatening to harm employees of Clarksville electronics plant

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men have been arrested after they reportedly threatened to harm employees of LG Electronics in Clarksville.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at around 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, LG Electronics received a phone call where a man said he was going to come into the building and harm the employees. Deputies were made aware of the threat and went to the store to secure the building and start an investigation.

With help from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Department of Homeland Security, investigators were able to determine the threat was a hoax.

Authorities then determined 23-year-old Tyler Williams and 27-year-old Jabare Day as the ones responsible for the false threat.

Williams was charged with harassment and bond was set at $5,000. Day was charged with conspiracy to commit harassment and had bond set at $10,000.

Anyone with additional information on this case should call investigator Knotts at 931-648-0611 ext. 13404, submit a tip with the MoCoInfoApp or call 911.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.