2 arrested following ongoing drug investigation in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people have been arrested as the result of an ongoing drug investigation in Nashville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says agents received information about two people who had methamphetamine in their possession with the intent to sell it. On Thursday, agents executed search warrants at two rooms at a South Nashville hotel.

Inside the rooms, agents found about 28 one-pound packages of suspected methamphetamine, along with other evidence.

Agents then arrested Jose Caraveo, 22, and Georgina Gonzalez Pizano, 23.

Both have been charged with one count of possession with intent of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) of 300 grams or more.

Caraveo and Pizano have since been booked into the Davidson County Jail where they are being held on $250,000 bonds.