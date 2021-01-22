2 arrested, drugs seized in Putnam County TBI investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple agencies including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two people on drug-related charges following an investigation in Putnam County.

According to the TBI, 34-year-old Chauncey Robinson and 26-year-old Alicen Garrett were arrested during a traffic stop in which investigators found a loaded handgun, heroin, methamphetamine, and a large amount of cash. A search warrant of a home turned up more methamphetamine.

Robinson had active warrants out of Davidson County as well. He was charged with possession of schedule II drugs for resale, possession of schedule I drugs for resale, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Garrett was charged with possession of schedule II drugs for resale.

Both Robinson and Garrett were booked into Putnam County Jail on $100,000 bond and $25,000 bond, respectively.