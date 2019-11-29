2 arrested after Thanksgiving night police pursuit in LaVergne

LAVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested on Thanksgiving night after a police chase in LaVergne.

According to police, the pursuit started around 6:30 p.m. when officers tried to pull over a white Nissan speeding on Walden Road. When the driver stopped and the officer got out of his car, the driver fled the scene and headed east. Another officer unsuccessfully tried to use spike strips.

Officials said the pursuit continued as the driver turned on to Old Nashville Highway. When the driver tried to turn on Merritt Drive, he slid and hit the side of a bystander’s car. The driver continued down Merritt Drive before turning on Sanders Drive then Mason Road, where they crashed into a ditch.

Officers said the driver and passenger both fled from the car on foot. The driver was tased before he was arrested. The passenger was spotted nearby and taken into custody.

Police said when they returned to the scene of the crash Friday morning, they found a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen out of Goodlettsville.

Officers identified the driver as 22-year-old Carlos Ewin Jr. He was booked into the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and faces 11 charges stemming from the pursuit and crash. Ewin also has four warrants out of Smyrna for failure to appear.

The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Johnathan Thompson. He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail and charged with evading arrest.