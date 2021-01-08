2 arrested after LPR cameras flag stolen car in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — License plate readers led Mt. Juliet police to a stolen car and two people were taken into custody Thursday night.

The department’s license plate reader program Guardian Shield identified a plate stolen from Nashville on Dec. 14, 2020 and officers then intercepted a Honda Civic on Lebanon Road near North Greenhill Road, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Mt. Juliet police said a man ran from officers but was soon caught, though an officer was stuck by an uncapped needle during the arrest. The 31-year-old suspect from Ashland City was charged with theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault on an officer. He was wanted on warrants from Cheatham, Dickson and Sumner counties.

A 37-year-old woman who was wanted in Nashville was also arrested. She was found in possession of a Schedule 4 drug, according to Mt. Juliet police.

Officials said the vehicle, a 2011 Honda Civic, was found to have been stolen from Nashville on Dec. 10, 2020.

Mt. Juliet police said multiple stolen pieces of mail and packages were found in the vehicle.

Neither suspect was identified by Mt. Juliet police.