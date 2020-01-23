2 arrested after attempted robbery at East Nashville Mini Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Metro police are investigating after a man tried to rob a market in East Nashville at gunpoint late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the Mini Market on the corner of McFerrin Avenue and Cleveland Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Metro police reported a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes entered the store and asked the clerk if they sold individual cigarettes.

When the clerk said “no,” the suspect moved as if he was going to leave but instead pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the clerk, according to Metro police. The clerk reportedly moved to the side and the suspect ran from the store.

A few minutes later, Metro police said an officer saw a vehicle driving down West Eastland Avenue with no tail lights and initiated a traffic stop. The officer noticed a passenger in the vehicle fit the description of the attempted robbery suspect and he was positively identified by the clerk.

Two people from the vehicle were taken into custody at the scene of the traffic stop.

No additional information was immediately released.

