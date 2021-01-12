2 arrested, 3rd sought in connection to Clarksville missing person case

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky State Police and the Clarksville Police Department have arrested two men in connection with a missing person case and is still working to find a third suspect.

Police say Justin Tyler Sawyer was reported missing in Clarksville on December 17.

Detectives identified three suspects through their investigation. On January 5, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Dawuan Davis from Clarksville for charges including robbery, first-degree kidnapping with serious physical injury, and first-degree assault. Davis was located in an apartment in Oak Grove, Ky., and taken to the Christian County Detention Center that night.

On January 11, police arrested 36-year-old Gene Douglas Henry in connection with the case. Henry is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Police located Henry at the same apartment in Oak Grove, Ky. and he was taken to the Christian County Detention Center.

Police are still looking for 22-year-old Marquell Devont’e Sims who is wanted on charges including first-degree complicity to robbery, first-degree complicity to kidnapping, and first-degree complicity to assault.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sims is asked to contact KSP at 270-676-3313. Citizens may also report tips anonymously through the KSP app.