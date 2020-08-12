2 armed carjacking suspects captured in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities in Williamson County captured two suspects who reportedly fled from a stolen vehicle following a carjacking early Wednesday morning.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office reported deputies were searching in the 4600 block of Columbia Pike in Thompson’s Station.

The department said the suspects ran from the vehicle during a pursuit.

They were quickly taken into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No additional information was immediately released.