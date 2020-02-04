2 Antioch dollar stores robbed at gunpoint within 30 minutes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after two Antioch dollar stores were robbed at gunpoint within minutes Monday night.

Metro police responded around 9:21 p.m. to a robbery at the Dollar General on Murfreesboro Pike near Bell Road.

When officers arrived, they learned a man had entered the store, put a gun to an employee’s head and demanded cash. The employee reportedly ran from the business, leaving the robber behind.

Approximately 24 minutes later, at 9:45 p.m., police were called to the Family Dollar on Richards Road, near Antioch Pike and Haywood Lane, about four miles from the first robbery.

This time, an employee stated a man entered the store with a gun, took money from the register and ran.

Police said the vague description of the robber was the same in both cases, but he has not been located.

Anyone with information on either armed robbery is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.