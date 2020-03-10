2 Alabama men arrested in Putnam County tornado zone

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —Two men were arrested inside a tornado recovery zone in Putnam County Monday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported the two men were taken into custody in the Westhaven Drive and Locust Grove Road area.

Deputies found a black Dodge pick-up truck hooked up to a stump grinding machine outside a residence in the tornado affected area around 4:30 p.m.

Richard Dodson, 41, and Darrell Lee, 52, of Bessemer, Alabama told deputies that they were helping the homeowner with some stumps left from the recent tornado, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

However, when they were questioned, they could not give the name of the homeowner or even the address, according to a release. After deputies ran the license plate number and reportedly found that it did not match the vehicle, they conducted a short investigation and vehicle search.

The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies found a glass pipe, pill bottle with a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine, a backpack with pills inside a sandwich bag and a leafy green substance believed to be marijuana.

Dodson was charged with Meth Free Tennessee Drug Act and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $32,000. Lee was charged with manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance and simple possession. His bond was set at $17,000.

Eighteen people lost their lives in Putnam County as the storms moved through the county. Twenty-five were killed in total across Middle Tennessee.