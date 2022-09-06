HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This is not your typical burglary story. Hendersonville Police detectives said they arrested two people accused of stealing used cooking oil.

According to a release, the theft happened along the 400 block of West Main Street Tuesday morning. Officers quickly found the suspect’s car and made a traffic stop. The driver and passenger matched the descriptions of the alleged thieves who stole used cooking oil and were arrested.

Lin Tianboa, 28, and Xu Zou, 31, have both been charged with theft over $2,500. Tianboa is also charged with attempted burglary.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113.