2 accused of overdosing while in car with baby at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are charged with child neglect after police say they overdosed in a car at a Nashville gas station while a baby was in the backseat.

Stephen Tant, 41, and Florence Bowden, 32, were arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Wednesday night.

Stephen Tant (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Florence Bowden (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

An arrest warrant alleges someone saw the two unconscious inside a vehicle at the gas station on Old Hickory Boulevard near Ashland City Highway, not far from the Cheatham County line. There was a baby in the backseat and the keys were in the ignition, the paperwork states.

A bystander reportedly removed the key from the ignition and the baby from the vehicle, then called 911.

The Nashville Fire Department used Narcan to revive Tant, who was in the driver’s seat, and Bowden, his passenger, police said. Both were transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center for treatment.

When Tant was questioned, the warrant alleges he admitted the two ran out of suboxone, so they went to get heroin to “relieve the pain.” The heroin was purchased in Bordeaux, where the two used it, then drove to the gas station, where they were found, according to the police report.

Tant reportedly told detectives the baby was in the backseat “the entire time.” Court documents did not specify the relationship between Tant, Bowden and the baby involved.

The two suspects are also charged with DUI with a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tant also faced an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Tant was held on a $17,500 bond, while Bowden’s bond was set at $15,000. Their booking photos were not immediately released by Metro police.