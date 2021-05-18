$1M+ bond set for man charged in deadly shootout at Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A cell phone left at the scene of a deadly gas station shootout near East Nashville over the weekend helped to identify the suspected gunman, according to police.

Metro police responded around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting outside Pizzaville, which is also a Marathon gas station, on West Trinity Lane at Interstate 24.

When officers arrived, they learned two gunshot victims had showed up at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

One of the victims, 21-year-old Bobby McGuire died from his injuries, according to investigators.

Police said the other victim, a 34-year-old bystander who was caught in the crossfire while pumping gas, was hit in the face and shoulder. His injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

An arrest warrant states surveillance video from the gas station showed 39-year-old Dujuan Dunlap exit a car parked at the gas pumps, then fire at McGuire, who was walking through the parking lot.

The video then appears to show McGuire fire back at Dunlap, according to the police report.

Detectives said they interviewed employees at Pizzaville who identified the gunman as a “regular at the store.” They explained he was normally armed with a gun while inside the business.

Upon further review of surveillance footage, police said they determined Dunlap had entered the store prior to the shooting with a gun visible in his waistband.

Officers recognized Dunlap, who they said was connected to an unrelated shooting that occurred recently nearby, according to the warrant.

Detectives said they also found a cell phone belonging to Dunlap near the gas pumps where he had been parked.

Dunlap was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday night on eight charges, including criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Online jail records indicate his bond was set at more than $1.3 million.

A booking photo for Dunlap was not immediately released by law enforcement.