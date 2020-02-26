18-year-old man dies after shootout in Nashville gas station parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man found dumped on the side of a road near downtown Nashville Tuesday night.

According to police, 18-year-old Lindsey Lumpkin was located near the intersection of Mildred Shute Avenue and First Avenue South. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Wednesday morning, officers explained.

Detectives determined Lumpkin was shot outside of a Shell market on Lebanon Pike at Spence Lane.

(Photo: WKRN)

Officers said Lumpkin was wounded in a shootout with someone in a dark sedan during an argument. He reportedly got back into the SUV, as both vehicles left the area.

The driver of the SUV traveled to Mildred Shute Avenue and First Avenue South, where Lumpkin was dumped onto the ground, as the SUV sped off, police revealed. The SUV was later found parked on Carroll Street in Napier-Sudekum public housing and was impounded.

Anyone with information on Lumpkin’s murder is urged to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

