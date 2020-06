ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Pinebrook Trail in Antioch Monday afternoon.

Metro Police’s Public Affairs Officer confirmed that 49-year-old Otis Meadows was found fatally shot Monday afternoon. Meadows 18-year-old daughter, Trynity Meadows is believed to have shot her father and is currently in police custody.

